Road Closure Shaftsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Chester Police

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

White Creek Rd between Dunham Rd & Cold Springs in Shaftsbury is closed due to a Motor Vehicle accident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

 

Kimberly Norton

Road Closure Shaftsbury

