Promised Land on Earth
A tale of redemption, resilience, and unbending faith that carries one from the lonely sidewalks to the promised land here on earth and after deathCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanne Ann Off’s “From Homeless to Heaven,” in its narrative, is much like a rags to riches story. However, the riches expressed in the novel transcends monetary values; it is spiritual fulfillment; a finding of home after years of wandering, and; finally letting go of one’s baggage after a weary journey. “From Homeless to Heaven” is a tale of redemption, resilience, and unbending faith that carries one from the lonely sidewalks to the promised land here on earth and after death.
Jeanne Ann Off earned an associate of arts degree from Colorado Woman’s College and a bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University. She completed a children’s books writing course at the Institute of Children’s Literature and a college degree from Faith Bible Institute. She has also published two other books, “Acid and Bribery” and “Cowboy on the Wrong Train.”
“From Homeless to Heaven” tells the unexpected friendship of two men standing on separate ends of a spectrum. Cody Cambres, a ranch owner, a Christian, and a man of immense faith. On the other end is Alan Purdy, a formerly homeless whose search for opportunity lead him to Cody’s ranch and loving home. Although the story mainly tells a story of salvation and resilience, Jeanne Ann Off has managed to successfully weave in many contemporary issues at the forefront of the debate between secularism versus religion, as well as leaving numerous faith-based questions. One question asks, “If you stood before God and He asked you, ‘Why should I let you into my heaven,’ what would you answer?’”
Through Alan’s narrative, readers are prompted to reevaluate existential and spiritual concepts such as life after death and origin stories.
