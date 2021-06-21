A Comeback Novel from Well-Received Novelist
A nostalgic walk down memory lane that is as poignant as it is upliftingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the author of “Acid and Bribery” and “Cowboy on the Wrong Train” comes a story of the unexpected friendship between Cody, a ranch owner, and Alan, a homeless man who arrives at the ranch to work for Cody. Carrying physical baggage on hand and much bigger emotional baggage on the other, Alan, with the help of his newfound community, begins to let go of his burdens. Jeanne Ann Off's “From Homeless to Heaven” is a novel that readers should keep their eyes on.
Jeanne Ann Off was born and raised in a Western Colorado cattle ranch. She is a writer who holds life values as treasures to be passed on to others. She is a graduate of Colorado State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and of Faith Bible Institute, where she earned a Bible College degree. Her writing career began after she took a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature and set her on a path to telling stories everyone can learn from.
"While the author clearly builds a narrative revolving around a heartwarming tale of redemption and persistence—a classic scenario in Christian fiction—she also does a commendable job of weaving in many contemporary issues at the forefront of the debate between secularism versus religion. In this extremely easy-to-read and well-flowing effort, the writing style lends itself well to the numerous faith-based questions that the characters pose throughout the novel," says Mihir Shah of The US Review of Books.
“From Homeless to Heaven” is a tale of redemption, resilience, and unbending faith that carries one from the lonely sidewalks to the promised land here on earth and after death. Grab your copy now!
