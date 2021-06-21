Crossing Lines
A tale of escaping an oppressive government for a better lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- War, whatever the outcome, always results in tragedies on both sides. While there will be victors who stand to gain everything from freedom to resources, and those who are defeated who stand to lose land, rights, and freedoms, in the end, both sides will tragically lose lives. This is why whenever a conflict breaks out, big or small, especially when caused by an oppressive regime, people’s instincts tell them to leave and flee for safety. Because no matter the result, it is them who will feel the effects of the conflict. This is the story written in "Escape Across the Border: A Search for a Better Life" by Bernada Rojko.
Author Bernada “Nadia” Rojko was born in Yugoslavia, one of 10 siblings in a poor family who would undergo a dramatic change in their lives during World War II. She lost her mother when she was an 8-year-old girl, which left her near vulnerable during the hardships brought about by the Josip Broz Tito regime. During this time, food and water were scarce. These, plus the hardships on a daily basis, led her and her future husband Rudy to decide that they needed to leave the country. It is this time of their lives that inspired Nadia to write the book that would detail the horrors and difficulties that they had to endure.
The book is about the story of Nadia and Rudy and their struggles during the harsh regime that took control of Yugoslavia after World War II. When they decided to leave for a better life, they went on a journey that would find them walking for days without any nourishment, take shelter in brutal conditions, try to sneak through border patrol soldiers, and risk their lives to reach a better life. Their quest nearly came to an abrupt end when their journey got interrupted by an unintended stop and a run-in with unexpected troubles.
