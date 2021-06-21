Tokyo 2020: As much as 10,000 Japanese followers might be permitted at Olympic venues

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be permitted at venues at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fans from overseas had already been banned from the Games but it has been confirmed that spectators from Japan will be allowed.

Capacity will be set at 10,000 spectators, provided it does not exceed 50% of a venue’s capacity.

Fans will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and must wear face masks at all times while in venues.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August.

Spectator numbers for the Paralympics will be confirmed by 16 July, said a joint statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the government of Japan.

The decision to allow spectators comes despite the release of a report last week by…