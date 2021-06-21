Beauty Kills
A tale of murder and intrigue in the most unexpected industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to competition in business, things can get very intense. This is why the expression “cutthroat business” exists, to describe how some people will do anything and everything to get ahead of the competition. But while this can happen in many ways, rarely does it become literally about cutting throats. When it does, however, it can become a whirlwind of intrigue, scandal, and murder, and can make for a very fascinating and gripping story. Such is the case with author Beatrice Cayzer’s tale "Murder for Beauty," which is about a series of murders in the most unexpected industry: the cosmetics and perfume industry.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is no stranger to intrigue and scandal, having written numerous books on various subjects and topics that all have their doses of both. Two of her works have sold out and won awards, namely, "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and "New Tales of Palm Beach." She hails from a very illustrious family, as the descendant of two founders of Upper Virginia as well as the wife of Stanley Cayzer, whose grandfather is Sir Charles Cayzer of Caledonia Investments. She is also well versed in the machinations of socio-political workings being the daughter of the US Ambassador who helped settle the peace treaty of the Peruvian Ecuadorian War.
The book follows the investigation of Kentucky-born Happy Harrow, a clairvoyant super sleuth and jockey who was tasked to uncover the mystery of several serial killings. These killings are happening in the cosmetics and perfume industry and one by one, top executives of rival companies have been murdered, seemingly to make way for a new player in the game. Happy was drawn into the investigation by her neighbor, who is the Queen of cosmetics and perfumes. This sets her off on a journey that takes her to Italy, Monaco, Turkey, and more, all to stop the killer and finally solve the mystery.
If you’re a fan of murder mysteries, then this book definitely belongs on your shelf. Get your copy now!
Learn more about Beatrice by giving her site, www.beatricecayzer.com, a visit.
