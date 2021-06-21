Chasing the Murderer
A book that proves that women are indeed fearless when they want to get something doneCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving us death-defying thrill with a twist of staggering mystery, "Murder for Beauty" describes the horrific murders by a serial killer, who plans to take over the cosmetics and perfume industry by killing off top executives of rival companies. Sleuth Happy Harrow, a Kentucky-born woman jockey married to a British racehorse trainer based in Epsom, has a supernatural clairvoyant talent to find killers. Happy is drawn into these serial killings by a neighbor who is a Queen in the cosmetics and perfume business heading the W.O.W.! Me Empire. In the book, Happy takes the case to save the Queens under threat by traveling to Italy, Monaco, and Turkey.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer comes from an illustrious family. Her two ancestors who came to Upper Virginia in 1620 helped found their community. Beatrice founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England where she was the wife of Stanley Cayzer a grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer founder of shipping companies that evolved into Caledonia Investments, and nephew of Admiral Lord Jellicoe, the second Governor-General of New Zealand. Then she turned into writing. In Oxfordshire, she wrote "The Princes and the Princesses of Wales." In Guernsey, she wrote "The Royal World of Animals." Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels, winning the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association. In 2016, she had a sell-out with "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and in 2018 had another sell-out with "New Tales of Palm Beach."
In this chasing game, who will win? The hideous murderer or the one that sees visions of real killers? Be intrigued and join the main character as she chases the serial killer of the beauty industry.
Visit www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about Beatrice and her books.
