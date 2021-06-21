Acne Drugs Industry To Be Aided By Increasing Healthcare Spending In The Forecast Period

Acne Drugs Market - By Type, By End-User, By Therapeutic Class And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Acne Drugs Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to upsurge the demand for the acne drugs market. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on prescription drugs, hospitals, and physical & clinical services, thereby driving the acne drugs market. The number of prescription acne treatments as qualified OTC products is also increasing which improves accessibility of acne drugs. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, in the USA, the national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Furthermore, prescription drug spending is projected to grow by 6.1% annually during 2020-2027. The rise in healthcare spending contributes to the growth of acne drugs market over the forecast period.

The acne medication market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne vulgaris and acne rosacea. The market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for dermatitis and psoriasis.

Read More On The Global Acne Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acne-drugs-market

The global acne market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2020 to $4.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The slow growth is mainly due to deferring treatments related to skin due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to reduced demand for drugs comparatively. The acne treatment market size is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Major players in the acne drugs market are Allergan, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The market covered in the acne drugs market report is segmented by type into inflammatory acne, non-inflammatory acne; by end user into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgical centers; by therapeutic class into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide.

Acne Drugs Market - By Type (Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs, Inflammatory Acne Drugs), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Others), By Therapeutic Class (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylice) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides acne drugs global market overview, forecast acne drugs global market size and growth for the whole market, acne drugs global market segments, and geographies, acne drugs market trends, acne drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Acne Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4052&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-medical-lasers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-lasers-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market - By Segments (Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293