Record Gold Sales For Mexus; Agreement With Refining Company Reached

MexusGold Us (OTCBB:mxsg)RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the first week of leaching from vein 2 at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX has produced 20 oz. of gold. In addition, an additional 30 oz of gold has been collected and confirmed via testing of the activated carbon cells with additional values being added daily. The company received certified assaying of the head ore showing 5.78 gpt Au and 97 gpt Ag for test vein 2-1 and 6.28 gpt Au and 17 gpt Ag for vein 2-2 material.
Mexus has signed a contract with SIPI Metals located in Chicago, IL to ship and recover gold and silver from the company’s activated carbon. The agreement will pay 97% spot price for gold and 95% spot price for silver with a 90% advance payment based on assays. This agreement will enable Mexus to produce more gold by allowing the company to focus on its mining and recovery operation and eliminating the cost and time of electrowinning and smelting. The company expects an 11% increase in net return as a result of this agreement.
“This past week marks a milestone for Mexus in terms of ounces produced at the Santa Elena mine. I am focused on stepping up production and recoveries going forward with the previous weeks results being the new base of production at the Santa Elena mine.” added CEO Paul Thompson.
About Mexus Gold US
Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.
For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.
Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr
