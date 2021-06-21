Nancy Pelegrino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Pelegrino, acclaimed realtor, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Real Estate Agent (Marina Del Rey) - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Nancy Pelegrino into our BoLAA family."

A native of Chicago, Nancy Pelegrino is a former high school English and History teacher. In the 1980s, she moved to California and started her real estate career, applying the same straight talking, clear thinking to her business that she had learned as a teacher.

A licensed broker, Nancy Pelegrino is today one of the stars of the highly competitive Westside real estate market. She knows what’s going on in the real estate market and how to help her clients get what they want.

Nancy Pelegrino is gutsy, smart, decisive, and straightforward. So is her business. She doesn’t have time to waste, and she doesn’t waste her clients’ time.

She has built her business to meet her clients’ needs. That means days, nights, weekends. That means all types of properties, anywhere in Southern California.

If you want honest, hardworking successful real estate representation without all the fuss and fluff, call Nancy Pelegrino today.

