Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting inside his vehicle at the listed location. Suspect one brandished a knife and demanded the victim exit his vehicle. Suspect two forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle and took the victim’s car keys. Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2017 Ford Fusion with DC tag 169-555. The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.