Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, did not see various characters in books as she grew up. She hopes ‘The Bench’ will change that

The Duchess said that “growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented,” in an interview with National Public Radio’s (NPR) Samantha Balaban.

“So any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion,” Meghan said.

While the book opens and ends with depictions of Meghan’s family, there is a diverse range of fathers and sons depicted throughout the story.

“This story that I wrote for my husband and son could really be your story also,” she told the US radio network’s children’s book series, “Picture This.”

Earlier this year Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sparked a heated conversation about racism, the British tabloid press and the royal family following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Quiet moments Meghan’s book was published last month. It is inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison, and is about…

