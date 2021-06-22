HacWatch Launches New Security Awareness Program for Employee Education
Program equips employees and organizations with tools to safeguard sensitive informationATLANTA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety percent of cyber-attacks begin with human error.
HacDefense by HacWatch is launching a new security awareness program to educate employees about the risks and vulnerabilities of safeguarding sensitive information. The affordable education platform equips organizations with knowledge to build stronger defenses.
“We innovatively work to solve security-related problems with tech-driven technologies and modern training principles. By utilizing our platform, your employees will acquire revolutionary approaches that malicious hackers use to infiltrate and steal vulnerable information,” said a spokesperson for HacWatch.
HacWatch specializes in high-quality, innovative cybersecurity services and solutions to protect clients from malicious activity and security breaches. The company develops, implements, and manages continuous monitoring strategies to ensure that any potential cybersecurity threats are identified promptly and that companies are protected from any attacks. In addition, they provide real-time network security monitoring and incident analysis.
HacWatch has an innovative, proactive approach to security and deploys a broad range of security products and services. The team focuses on seamless collaboration and trust with clients and evolving security requirements. They provide a fortified platform and technical solutions to detect, respond to, and prevent vulnerabilities and threats that provide a highly effective defense.
HacWatch offers data compliance services, managed detection and response, cloud monitoring, security awareness, and breach monitoring. Their proven controls scan networks, respond to threats effectively and determine any losses or damages.
“Most small businesses experience cyber-attacks without even realizing it. So, it’s important to look for security solutions which can keep your business network safe from cybercriminals,” said a spokesperson for HacWatch. “At HacWatch, we help organizations fight against these cybercrimes and protect them from malicious activities such as ransomware, phishing attacks, adware, spyware, and viruses. To guard against bad actors, our Security Operation Center uses behavioral analysis to watch for patterns to better understand which devices are connected to your network.”
