Woman Directed Film: Wanders Pass

A wanderlust young woman is given insight into a secret looming in her family that reveals the hidden truth. An Australian adventure awaits!

What world was I living in? I can't believe that this wonderous place has always been here and I may never have seen it had I stayed where I was...”
— Leah Brown
APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Wisconsin author wrote a novel called Wanders Pass and NOW it has been adapted into a screenplay that will soon become a FEATURE-LENGTH FILM! Wanders Pass is looking for help in making this film a reality and you can be a part of this with awesome perks! This story touches on sensitive subjects that are relatable and that they want to give a voice and justice to. Let's help out this great Wisconsin author turn her novel into a feature-length film! You can find the novel, Wanders Pass, on Amazon. Thanks for supporting! Join the adventure. Novel Link!

