Klamath Dams Removal In The Midst Of ‘Water Crisis’ – Antithesis Of Water And Wildlife Conservation

'Beneficial Use': Copco Lake: One of three lakes behind the Klamath Dams that together hold 45.4-billion gallons of fresh water, providing domestic water, recreation and wildlife habitat – Photo: William E. Simpson II

'Beneficial Use': Firefighters drew over 1-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake (one of the lakes behind Klamath dams) to fight Klamathon Fire (38,000 acres) that threatened Ashland OR and Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument – Photo: William E. Simpson II

Map courtesy of Roy Hall, Chief of the Shasta Nation: Yellow-highlighted boundary line depicts perimeter of Shasta Nation historical homeland. Pink highlight depicts area where the Klamath River Dams are located in Siskiyou County, CA and Klamath County OR

