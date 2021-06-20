COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 20-26, 2021
Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.
All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.
Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.
Sunday, June 20, 2021
11:00 a.m., State Capitol, Lincoln Plaza (South Side of the Capitol Building), 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, WV 25305. Part of West Virginia’s 158th Birthday Celebration.
Monday, June 21, 2021
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Hancock County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hancock County DHHR Office, 100 Municipal Plaza, Suite 600, Weirton, WV 26062.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Braxton County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Jackson County
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 4285 Cedar Lakes Road, Ripley, WV 25271.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Lincoln County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Webster County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.
Wetzel & Tyler Counties
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV 26159.
Friday, June 25, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Kanawha County
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Ohio County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.