COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics June 20-26, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

11:00 a.m., State Capitol, Lincoln Plaza (South Side of the Capitol Building), 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, WV 25305. Part of West Virginia’s 158 th Birthday Celebration.

Monday, June 21, 2021

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Hancock County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hancock County DHHR Office, 100 Municipal Plaza, Suite 600, Weirton, WV 26062.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Braxton County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Centennial Fire Station, 839 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Jackson County

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 4285 Cedar Lakes Road, Ripley, WV 25271.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Nicholas County

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, 1 Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26551.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wetzel/Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV 26159.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Kanawha County

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

Ohio County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Cabell County