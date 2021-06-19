Westminster Barracks / Accident-Private Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 1204 PM on 06/19/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hastings Drive, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: None
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/19/2021, at approximately 1204 PM, the Windsor Fire
Department advised the Vermont State Police of an accident at Hastings Drive, that involved a male and his lawn mower falling down an embankment. The male was flown to Darmouth Hitchcock Hospital for believed non-life threatening injuries.
COURT ACTION: No
