New Haven/Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Szarejko
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802 388 4919
DATE/TIME: 6/19/2021 @ 0925 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Autumn Lane, Bristol Vermont.
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Claudette Vaughan
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2021 at approximately 0925 hours, Vermont State
Police received a violation of conditions of release complaint, located on
Autumn Lane in the Town of Bristol. Further investigation revealed that
Claudette Vaughan had violated her conditions of release by contacting an
individual she was not supposed to have contact with. Vaughan was subsequently
issued a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on August 9, 2021
at 12:30 PM to answer the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven
Phone # (802 388 4919
FAX # (802) 229-2648