New Haven/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Szarejko

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2021 @ 0925 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Autumn Lane, Bristol Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Claudette Vaughan

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2021 at approximately 0925 hours, Vermont State

Police received a violation of conditions of release complaint, located on

Autumn Lane in the Town of Bristol. Further investigation revealed that

Claudette Vaughan had violated her conditions of release by contacting an

individual she was not supposed to have contact with. Vaughan was subsequently

issued a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on August 9, 2021

at 12:30 PM to answer the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N/A