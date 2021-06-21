LA Authors Carla Malden and Arin Keshishian To Discuss the Counterculture Movement of the Late 1960s - June 24 at 7pm
Free Virtual Event - "Something's Happening Here" - Will Explore Lasting Influence of the 1960s/Early 70s on Today’s Activism, Literature, Music and FashionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two writers of different generations - Carla Malden and Arin Keshishian - will join in a far-ranging virtual conversation on Thursday, June 24, at 7pm PDT about the counterculture and free speech movement from 1967’s Summer of Love to 1972.
“Something’s Happening Here” will explore the writings of both authors and the lasting influence of the social and political upheavals of that era on today’s activism, literature, music and fashion.
The virtual event will be moderated by Nick Petrulakis from Diesel Bookstore.
It is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit the Eventbrite page.
Shine Until Tomorrow, Malden’s latest novel, is a time-travel tale that takes its troubled teenage protagonist from present-day San Francisco back to the “Summer of Love” in 1967. A fun, touching and insightful novel, it tells the story of a girl obsessed with the future who must visit the past to learn to live in the present.
Keshishian’s A Tale of Two Wise Fools is set in early-1970s Los Angeles. It brings together a 19-year-old French expat trying to get over his first true love and keep his passion for music alive and a solitary, alcoholic, 70-year-old American. These two lost souls spend many nights in a bar discussing life, love, and the tumultuous times in which they live. Ultimately, the men must decide what to do when presented with newfound hope.
"Something's Happening Here" is sponsored by The Busby Group, one of LA's leading marketing communication agencies for books and authors.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Carla Malden graduated Magna Cum Laude from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She began her career working in motion picture production and development before becoming a screenwriter. With her father, Academy Award–winning actor Karl Malden, she co-authored his critically acclaimed memoir, When Do I Start? In 2011, Malden published AfterImage: A Brokenhearted Memoir of A Charmed Life, a fiercely personal account of surviving the loss of her first husband to cancer. Carla turned to fiction in 2019 with Search Heartache, followed by Shine Until Tomorrow in 2020. For more information on Carla, visit www.carlamalden.com.
Iranian-born Arin Keshishian migrated with his family from Toulouse, France, to live in Glendale, California, in 1996. He graduated from UCLA in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and French literature. In 2010, he had his first sparks of inspiration to create the story and characters for his novel, A Tale of Two Wise Fools. He speaks Armenian, English, Farsi, French, along with some Spanish, and has traveled extensively throughout the world. For more on Arin, visit https://www.instagram.com/the_sentimental_writer/
