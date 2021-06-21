Moozem NFT will destroy your paintings
EINPresswire.com/ -- As digital art continues to gain popularity, people are looking to convert their physical works of art into a digital medium. Artists and collectors will have an opportunity to display their physical collections in digital form to the world in Moozem™ NFT Museums. Visit moozem.com
But why destruct?
Creating digital copies of physical items has been done for years. But it is not the copy that holds the value, same as buying a gift-shop print verses its original. Non-fungible token (NFT) has given us the ability to create unique digital artifacts and prove its authenticity. An item can be converted to a digital artifact, but its value remains in the original. Transferring the value over to the digital item is done by destroying the physical item. And what’s more, art owners will be able to earn pay-per-view by displaying their works in the museums which is a truly unique concept.
You might have something as valuable as an original Monet to destroy, but NFT art can also be created from anything, be it sculptures, fine jewelry, or even hand painted sneakers.
Art destruction is quickly becoming a hot topic for discussions around the world. Some will love it and others will hate it, nonetheless the technology is here to stay.
Moozem™ NFT Museums
We aim to create the most incredible collection of 9 NFT museums with unique themes and unbounded horizons. Bringing together artists, creators, collectors and visitors from around the world. An immersive and thrilling experience unlike any seen before. Anyone can express their emotions and showcase their imagination for others to see, feel and hear.
The museums will house NFT collections and allow creation of premium and private galleries for high value items. The opportunity to pick the name of two of the museums is up for grabs, will it be you? Hurry before someone else does!
Moozem™ will be a complete trading and auctioning platform planned to be built on a secure blockchain infrastructure. Offering the best user experience, it will allow anyone to easily create NFTs.
About Moozem
The World’s First 9 NFT museums raised in honor of the 9 Greek Muses.
Moozem™ is currently under development. Early enthusiasts can get on board now as founding members for exclusive offers and amazing deals. The excitement is building, will you be part of it?
The platform is being built by a team of industry leading experts. It is planned to be developed over a safe and secure blockchain infrastructure in an environmentally conscious way.
www.moozem.com
