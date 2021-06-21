ALLATRA International Public Movement Invites The Honorable Donald J. Trump For An Opening Speech At A Global Conference

"Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone." invites President Trump for opening speech. CREATIVE SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL PROJECT OF ALLATRA IPM ALLATRA International Public Movement

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement (ALLATRA IPM) invites Mr. Trump to give an opening speech at the global online conference " Global Crisis. This Will Affect Everyone. " The conference will take place on July 24th, 2021 at 11am EST. This conference will be streamed to thousands of platforms worldwide and simultaneously translated to more than 60 languages, as the previous conferences that were organized on the ALLATRA platform.We would be honored for Donald J. Trump to be part of this event as people would love to hear Mr. Trump's solution to the upcoming crisis.ALLATRA IPM involves volunteers from more than 180 countries actively working on disseminating key messages to the world community. This conference is meant to bring attention to the urgent economic and technology crisis which we are to face as a civilization in the near future. It will gather leading specialists and scientists in the industry, high-caliber influencers in all fields as well as distinguished representatives of various countries.As a world community, we will discuss what are the most urgent crises that we will be facing in the near future as a civilization, in particular, the topic of global unemployment will be thoroughly examined. The Honorable Donald J. Trump, more than anyone else, understands that soon the problem of unemployed individuals is going to reach its peak due to technological takeover. Unfortunately, today we do not have a proper way to deal with this problem, without it negatively affecting billions of people.This event will be opened and led by the United States and it will be an honor for us and all the citizens if you, Mr. President, open the conference and give the first speech.At this conference, we know that Mr. Trump can set the new development vector and inform all humanity about how to overcome this problem and to help unite the whole world to build a better future. Mr. Trump has solved the problem of unemployment in the past and has taken the proper steps to ensure the best outcome possible for your nation. Under Mr. Trump's presidency, the unemployment rate was at its lowest, and he has built the world's most prosperous economy. The whole world needs to know more about this accomplishment and learn from Mr. Trump in order to mitigate the impending crisis.We would be honored for Mr. Trump to be part of this event as people from every country would love to hear you without any censorship or distortion. The official letter of invitation has been sent to The Honorable Donald J. Trump and the whole world is waiting to hear back. It is a dream of many that Mr. Trump would participate.Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises. The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing. But this is only the beginning. Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats? Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet. Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?The international online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is an event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of the ALLATRA International Public Movement.On July 24, 2021, at 15:00, Greenwich Mean Time, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 60 languages.The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.Key topics of the conference:● Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.● The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.● Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.● Radical changes in all spheres of society.● The problem of overpopulation.● Rapid depletion of the planet’s resources.● Global climate change.● Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.● Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.● Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.At this conference, volunteers from around the world, people who have a realistic view of the current situation, together with researchers and experts from different fields, will outline the cause-and-effect links between the various crises already affecting everyone and the impending global catastrophe.Creative Society project official websiteinfo@allatraunites.com

Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone | International Online Conference July 24, 2021, at 15:00, Greenwich Mean Time