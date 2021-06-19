The Story Behind Inter Miami’s Freediver
EINPresswire.com/ -- The pictures of a young lady standing at the bottom of the sea wearing a fútbol kit instead of scuba equipment are so breath-taking that many struggles to believe they could be real. The photos are, however, real and are a result of Inter Miami having shot out of the box to create unique and distinct images to support an equally extraordinary product. The final masterpieces are so captivating that the photographer responsible for them, Jason Washington, has created video footage showing how they were made.
The theme that joins the images to the product is the underwater world. As part of their strategy to support ocean conservation, Inter Miami’s new kit supplied by Adidas is from the Primeblue collection which is made with Parley Ocean Plastic. When it got to the stage of letting the world know about their desire for a cleaner future, the fútbol team’s SVP of Brand & Marketing Mike Ridley saw an opportunity to embark upon a creative partnership with a man whose work he had been admiring for some time. Ridley says, “From the first time I saw his photography I knew I wanted to do something with Jason, but it was a question of seizing the right opportunity”
Over recent years, Washington has become an Instagram hit and a focal point of underwater photography by pursuing one of its most challenging disciplines – freediving. Both he and model Coral Tomascik have created catalogs of exhilarating images almost exclusively underwater by holding their breaths for minutes at a time. The majority of their work is against the backdrop of the shockingly clear blue waters of Grand Cayman. Tomascik is a master of making the inconceivable look easy. Her adventures with Washington to date have found her deeper than 100 feet below the surface to get their shots. Regarding such feats, she says with a smile, “I love the silence and stillness of being there, it's one of the best feelings in the world”
The images that Washington & Tomascik create are so awe-inspiring that many find it hard to believe they aren’t manufactured on a computer. Washington comments, “Well I see it as a compliment that people regard our work as almost impossible and that is why when the opportunity to partner with Inter Miami arose, I knew I needed to create behind-the-scenes footage to show the world how we do what we do.”
Cayman Jason is an underwater photographer who is driven by the preservation of the awe-inspiring beauty of the ocean. He is based in Grand Cayman where in addition to his photography work, he tirelessly promotes ocean conservation and runs a scuba dive operation called Ambassador Divers.
Jason Washington
Inter Miami's recycled ocean plastics soccer jersey