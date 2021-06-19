Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301676
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 18th, 2021, at 2330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Daniel Tardiff
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 18th, 2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, received information that Daniel Tardiff, age 25, of Poultney, VT, was staying at a residence in Pownal, VT. Daniel had active arrest warrants for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and a Furlough Violation. Daniel was later located at the residence and taken into custody. Daniel was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility for his outstanding warrants.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest on Warrant
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.