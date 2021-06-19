Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301676

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                        

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 18th, 2021, at 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Daniel Tardiff                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 18th, 2021, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, received information that Daniel Tardiff, age 25, of Poultney, VT, was staying at a residence in Pownal, VT.  Daniel had active arrest warrants for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and a Furlough Violation.  Daniel was later located at the residence and taken into custody.  Daniel was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility for his outstanding warrants.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest on Warrant           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

