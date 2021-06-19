Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,593 in the last 365 days.

Charlotte Perriand: The little-known twentieth century designer who may see our properties of the longer term

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNNLondon

The story of the late Charlotte Perriand is an inspiring tale of an adventurous designer whose ideas and creations left a lasting mark on homes around the world. But most people will have never heard of the pioneering maker — her place in history often overshadowed by her male contemporaries.

Starting off as a young furniture designer in Paris in the late 1920s, Perriand was one of very few women in the field at a time when society was often unwelcoming to working women. Le Corbusier, a giant of modern architecture, famously dismissed her when she first turned up at his office in search of a job after completing her studies. “We don’t do embroidery here,” he quipped condescendingly.

A year later, Le Corbusier reneged on his snap judgement when he saw Perriand’s work on display at an annual fair for young artists, the Salon d’Automne, in 1929. Her installation, “Bar sous le Toit” (Bar in the Attic), a simple staging of modern,…

You just read:

Charlotte Perriand: The little-known twentieth century designer who may see our properties of the longer term

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.