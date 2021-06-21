CALL FOR WORLD WIDE MODERATORS
Everything|Wiki is a community of free, independent moderators and supporters who want to contribute to the common good of humanity.
Everything|Wiki is a community of free, independent moderators and supporters who want to contribute to the common good of humanity
They see it as their responsibility to unite the consumers as well as the service providers, and to create the best possible win/win situation for both sides. Their mission with Everything|Wiki is to provide a community and database where everyone can learn and exchange information about everything. Through the exchange, they provide added value for all sides. To create the most value possible, they share their revenue with their active community.
Everything Wiki is a project to build a free encyclopedia for everyone. Moderators from different fields such as Restaurants, Companies, Places, Websites, People, Investments, Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies, Health & Beauty, Technology, Science, Shopping & coupons, History, Books, and Others are invited to come to join the community.
Everything|Wiki does not belong to individual persons or companies, but to anyone who wants to be a part of the community. Everything|Wiki is the upgraded version of Wikipedia and other encyclopedias, which also allows reporting on other public persons or small companies. With Everything|Wiki, there are no restrictions, as long as they are morally and legally justifiable. All visitors to this site have the opportunity to inform themselves about anyone and anything, and thus protect themselves. There is no one-sided reporting, and the community can help shape the contributions themselves to provide an optimal platform.
Benefits for moderators:
• FREE membership
• Payment for creating articles. Compensation is provided via a separate crypto coin*.
• Bonus payments for the best and most active moderators. Bonus payments are based on the ranking and the number of articles created and edited.
• Ranking of the biggest moderators on the home page
• Good reputation for moderators
• Part of the active community of Everything|Wiki
• Additional payment for referred orders. If a customer books an item with us, we will pass these orders on to our moderators.
• Moderators may offer article creation outside of Everything|Wiki as a service without permission.
General benefits for the whole community:
• FREE membership
• You can also park the coin on Everything|Wiki and earn profit. Thus, all coin holders will additionally participate in the platform's revenues for holding the coin.
• With surplus revenue, Everything|Wiki will buy the distributed coins back from the market and will partially burn them to create a shortage of the coin, which will then keep the price stable or increase the value.
• The faster you start, the more coins you get, because we pay higher for article creation in the beginning.
Join now and get paid as a moderator in any language you like, or become a community member and get a share of the revenue.
Visit Everything|Wiki to get started:
https://everything.wiki/
https://everything.wiki/index.php?title=Moderator_Registration&action=edit&redlink=1
For more information on Everything|Wiki
Yong Hou
Press@everything.wiki
Smart Digital
The Everything Wiki Company
