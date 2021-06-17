Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,799 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Juneteenth National Freedom Day

On Saturday, June 19, Pennsylvania will celebrate Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, the furthest point in the south, with news of the end of the Civil War. Slaves there were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in Virginia two months earlier.

“On Juneteenth, we celebrate the day when America first began to live up to the promise of freedom for all,” said Governor Wolf. “This holiday is a time for both celebration and reflection. It is a time to honor African American history and to recommit ourselves to doing the hard work it will take to truly build a society that lives up to the American dream of equality, liberty and justice for all people.

”I was proud to sign the legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday, and it is past time for this important holiday to be recognized by the federal government, as well. Thank you to the lawmakers who worked so hard to pass legislation this week recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and to President Biden for signing it into law.”

On June 19, 2019, Governor Wolf signed legislation which designates June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in Pennsylvania. In observance of Juneteenth, June 18, 2021, is a special holiday closure for state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction.

On this Juneteenth, Governor Wolf encourages all Pennsylvanians to reflect on the importance of the state holiday and the continued need for action to break down systemic racism and build a fair and just society.

“Each year we celebrate Juneteenth and make a renewed commitment in our nation to liberty and equality for all. However, intolerance, discrimination and violent acts of hate remain far too common in our world,” said Gov. Wolf. “This Juneteenth, let us take a stand against injustice and build lasting change to make Pennsylvania – and our nation – live up to the ideals of freedom and justice for all.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Juneteenth National Freedom Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.