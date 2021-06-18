THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021
On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 9:00 a.m. No votes are expected.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (18 bills)
- H.R. 1374 – Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2021 (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 482 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3752 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3723 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3182 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1314 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3841 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 983 – Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act of 2021 (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2694 – Criminal Judicial Administration Act of 2021 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2922 – Elder Abuse Protection Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Judiciary)
- H.R. 961 – Justice for Juveniles Act (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3239 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 41, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code (Rep. Fitzgerald – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3241 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 54, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code (Rep. Bush – Judiciary)
- H.R. 704 – ARTS Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2571 – AMIGOS Act (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)
- S. 1340 – A bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina (Sen. Tillis – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2679 – Foundation of the Federal Bar Association Charter Amendments Act of 2021 (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
- S. 409 – To provide for the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non-awards expenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Program, and for other purposes (Sen. Grassley – Agriculture)
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.
H.R. 2062 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 239 – Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 1443 – LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act (Rep. Torres (NY) – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)
S.J.Res. 15 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency relating to “National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders” (Sen. Van Hollen – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule)
S.J.Res. 13 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission relating to "Update of Commission's Conciliation Procedures" (Sen. Murray – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
S.J.Res. 14 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review" (Sen. Heinrich – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)
