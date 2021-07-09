Nene Musik Network Launches Augustus Cho’s Fry It Up! Podcast

Augustus Cho Fry It Up! Podcast Augustus Cho Nene Musik Network

Nene Musik Network has launched Fry It Up! Podcast A New, Original Program Featuring Today's Biggest Celebrities

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nene Musik Productions, LLC - awarded the winner of the 2018 BEST BOUTIQUE ARTIST MANAGEMENT AGENCY by Lux Magazine - has launched “Fry It Up Podcast”: A new, original programming with some of today’s biggest International Recording Artists, Celebrities, DJ’s, Sports Entertainers, Actors, Public Speakers, Pro Wrestlers as well as TV and Radio personalities!

It is hosted by Augustus Cho who is an Author, Actor, Tae Kwon Do instructor, a former newspaper columnist among other life accomplishments. Most know him for his roles in films such as G.I. Joe: Retaliation, American Warships, Redemption of the Commons and TV show Eastbound and Down and more.

The podcast airs every Friday and it explores some of today’s most significant topics and transformative trends through insightful and engaging conversations that span social issues, news and pop culture.

For your listening pleasure, the line-up for the Podcast already includes:

Pro Wrestling Icon – Hugo Savinovich

Choreographer – Deney Terrio

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist – The Mad Stuntman

Actor – Dikran Tulaine

NHL Hall of Famer – Grant Fuhr

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist – Robin S.

Writer / Socialite – George Wayne

Actress – Erin O’Brien

NBA Legend – Rick Barry

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist – La Bouche

Atlanta Braves Pitcher – Bryse Wilson

Pro Wrestling Icon – Savio Vega

And many more…

“It is a pleasure to work with Nene Musik Productions, LLC. and its CEO - Ruben Dario Martinez. He is intelligent, ethical and highly respected. It’s no mystery that Nene Musik has been recognized as one of the premier agencies in the world; I can see why. Together, it is our goal to produce Podcast that enhances the journey we are on called ‘human existence.’ Join our odyssey as we find happiness one guest at a time” says Augustus Cho.

“Augustus is one class act. He is inspiring, entertaining and a great, insightful interviewer. He does his homework and asks pertinent questions fans from around the world wonder about. I am thrilled to be working with Augustus as we look forward to doing LIVE Podcasts on the road as the world opens up after the pandemic” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

Augustus Cho’s Fry It Up Podcast is available on: Iheart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Stitcher, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic.

About Augustus Cho:

Augustus Cho is an actor who has experienced the broad spectrum of the film industry from being cast in a #1 Hollywood blockbuster movie in the world to Indy film to student production and in between. He’s been cast to play various characters in movies including a “BBC” TV reporter in a comedy where BBC stands for “British Born Chinese” instead of the British Broadcasting Corporation; in another he’s a Japanese immigrant family man making a new life in a small South Carolina town exemplifying a quintessential heartwarming story of faith and destiny; a fighter jet pilot in another sci-fi; the “North Korean Leader” in the film “G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation” opposite to Johnathan Pryce, who played the role of the U.S. President. Augustus is also a prolific writer having authored 8 books (and continues to write) that are available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s online for those who enjoy reading compelling human-interest stories.

About Nene Musik:

Nene Musik Productions, LLC. (http://nenemusik.com/merchandise.html) was established in 1986. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management, Merchandising and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, Bryse Wilson, The Mad Stuntman, Grant Fuhr, Bruce Buffer, Dennis Rodman, Michael Buffer, Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada, Louie DeVito, Augustus Cho and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

Nene Musik Contact:

Ruben Dario Martinez

promo@nenemusik.com

772-807-8306