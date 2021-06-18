Public's Help Needed in Identifying Suspect in Knox County Incident

(MOUNT VERNON, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Fredericktown Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who pointed a firearm at a peace officer yesterday during a traffic stop near Fredericktown.

On Thursday afternoon, the Fredericktown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red Pontiac Grand Am near the intersection of Armentrout Road and Upper Fredericktown-Amity Road.

As the officer approached the vehicle, driver pointed a firearm outside the driver’s window at the officer. The officer fired at the driver, who then sped off. The officer pursued the vehicle for a short time but eventually lost the vehicle, which was ultimately found abandoned in Richland County.

The interaction was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera. Law enforcement officials are releasing the image in hopes of identifying the driver.

Anyone with information about the unidentified individual shown in the BCI public bulletin issued today is urged to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 397-3333.

The Fredericktown Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office requested BCI’s help in investigating the officer-involved critical incident. The BCI investigation remains ongoing.

The image is also available on the attorney general's Twitter page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-