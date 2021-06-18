Lucky Day for 2021 NH Moose Hunt Permit Winners

CONTACT: Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461 Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 June 18, 2021

Concord, NH – The adventure of a lifetime is in store for 40 people who have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are the lucky winners in the state’s 34th annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord.

Hunters whose names were selected in the drawing will be officially notified by mail. A complete list of names of the 2021 winners and alternates is now posted online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.

The 2021 lottery was not open for community attendance for the second year in a row. Results of the lottery were announced earlier this morning on WNTK (99.7 FM).

Winners were selected from a pool of 6,195 applicants. In addition, 1,155 people submitted an application for a bonus point only, but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 98 for residents and 1 in 480 for nonresidents. In addition to many New Hampshire residents, permit winners hailed from Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) during the 2021 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days, October 16-24. Each permit winner is assigned to one of 13 WMUs in which he or she can legally hunt. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a subpermittee.

Last year (2020), New Hampshire hunters harvested 39 moose, for a statewide success rate of 75%. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.

For more information on hunting moose in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.