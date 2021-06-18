Commission Refers Vacancy For 26th Judicial District Chancellor To Governor

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission began accepting applications for the Chancellor in the 26th Judicial District, which covers Chester, Henderson and Madison counties, on June 3, 2021. After the June 17, 2021, deadline, two candidates had applied, leaving the Commission unable to provide the governor with the names of three persons qualified to fill the vacancy in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 17-4-308(h). Under the law, the governor can now fill the vacancy with any person who is qualified to serve as a chancellor in the 26th judicial district. The Commission sent the two applications it did receive to the governor. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable James F. Butler, effective July 1, 2021.

To read the letter from the Trial Court Vacancy Commission to Governor Lee, click here.

Applications:

Lisa A. Houston

Steven Wayne Maroney