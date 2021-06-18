Injured Hiker at Dianna’s Bath

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse CO Benjamin Lewis 603-744-5470 June 18, 2021

Bartlett, NH – On June 17, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, US Forest Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of an injured hiker in Bartlett on the Moat Mountain Trail.

Rescuers located Francis Santiago, 36, of Manchester, CT, on the trail next to the waterfalls approximately 0.8 miles from the trailhead. Santiago had injured his ankle after slipping on a loose rock in the river. She was able to walk with rescuer assistance for a short way and was then wheeled in a stair chair to the ambulance where she was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of her injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essentials: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.