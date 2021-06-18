The Washington Post Names CollabraLink a 2021 Top Washington-area Workplace

CollabraLink has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. Rahul Pandhi celebrates along with members of the CollabraLink team.

For the second year in a row, CollabraLink has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area

This award validates the commitment our team has made to operating with integrity, working as a team, being accountable for our actions, and ultimately, ensuring unwavering respect for the individual.” — Rahul Pandhi, CollabraLink CEO