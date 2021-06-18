The Washington Post Names CollabraLink a 2021 Top Washington-area Workplace
This award validates the commitment our team has made to operating with integrity, working as a team, being accountable for our actions, and ultimately, ensuring unwavering respect for the individual.”MCLEAN, VA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, CollabraLink has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, inclusiveness, execution, and connection.
— Rahul Pandhi, CollabraLink CEO
“Now in its eighth year, The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work.”
CollabraLink’s CEO, Rahul Pandhi, said, “Our team is once again honored to be selected as one of The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces for 2021. As an executive team, we are having deliberate conversations all the time on culture, on the direction that we want to go,” Pandhi said. “We’re constantly asking people for their feedback and then acting on that information. The feedback received from our team using the Energage platform has allowed us to fine-tune our operational model to help continuously evolve our corporate culture and adapt as an organization, particularly to challenges everyone faced over the past year. Based on the 2021 Top Workplace results, I’m pleased to see we’ve made significant strides towards improving as an organization and look forward to continued improvement based on team feedback. For me, this award validates the commitment our team has made to operating with integrity, serving as stewards for our clients, working as a team, holding each other accountable for our choices and actions, and ultimately, ensuring we operate with unwavering respect for the individual.”
The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the complete list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/business/top-workplaces/.
About CollabraLink
CollabraLink is a digital services consulting team that delivers solutions to help their Federal customers create a modern, digital government. Using HCD, Agile, and modern methodologies, CollabraLink makes the Government more interactive, productive, and secure. Since CollabraLink was founded in 2003, they’ve evolved from a business process management advisor to Fortune 100 companies into a trusted leading federal contractor offering clients mission-critical solutions. Throughout this time, CollabraLink maintained a commitment to incorporating advanced technology and process innovations that deliver value to their clients and provide added mission advantage. At CollabraLink, one common goal unites their team: put our clients’ mission first.
About The Washington Post
The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national, and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis, and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, PA., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.
