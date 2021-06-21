Backlinks made in Germany

Backlinked.de goes international - in the fourth quarter of 2021, backlinked.com will offer its marketplace in English

BONN, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of possible search engine optimizations services is large. Many companies face great challenges in view of the partly mutually influencing SEO-relevant measures in-house. Linkbuilding, content creation and analyses can be partially or, if desired, completely outsourced. This is particularly worthwhile for site operators who run large or multiple SEO projects.

One of the largest German companies in this market is Backlinked. Since 2019, it has been offering a marketplace for SEO services, above all: link building. But the team supports customers in all areas of search engine optimization. Backlinked remains on track for success in 2021 and now also offers its services in English in its easy-to-use Backlinked App.

How the Backlinked App works

In Backlinked's dashboard, customers have a choice of 5,000 publishers that they can conveniently book with a click. It's easy to book a link with the Backlinked app! To do this, the buyer navigates to the "Article Places" where they will find a wide variety of online magazines and blogs. Now it's a matter of optimizing the search and filtering for the criteria that are particularly relevant.

Once the right article place is found, it goes to the detail page of the article place. Here, buyers can find the publisher's most important information, such as metrics for rating. After the customer has loaded his account with credit, he can order the article space by clicking on "Book now". Now it's just a matter of matching the content.

For most article spaces, the texts can be written by the customer himself or commissioned from Backlinked. The Backlinked team will accept the booking within a maximum of. 72 hours or reject it with a reason.

Backlinked.de: Individual SEO support also possible

While customers take link building into their own hands via the marketplace, Backlinked also offers personal support. The team of the Bonn-based online marketing service provider helps implement individual and effective SEO strategies. Company websites also benefit from this. Their website gets a higher visibility and at the same time there is always a contact person to help with any questions.

However, since link building is not only to network websites, but also information, Backlinked additionally offers measures to expand content marketing. With traditional link building measures and effective content marketing, companies and their online presences finally achieve the reach they need to succeed.

Backlinked's team defines the target audience and picks them up with relevant content where they like to be. SEO services also include help with link profile cleanup using the Google Disavow tool, press releases, and advertorials.