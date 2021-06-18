Heart-Racing Equestrian Novel
A closer look at stables, racehorse tracks, and a heart of a teenage girlCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanne Ann Off’s “Acid and Bribery” is a coming-of-age story that narrates a teenage girl’s harsh reality and disenchantment with adulthood. The novel poses a lot of questions that will resonate with teenagers and young adults. However, Jeanne has created a character that embodies resilience, bravery, and strength to accept everything life can offer, from its disappointments and losses to hope and successes.
Jeanne Ann Off’s writing career took off after taking a book writing a course from Institute of Children's Literature. Professionals Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini helped her in writing “Acid and Bribery,” while Kathleen Harrison edited it. She also wrote for The Fence Post about her personal experiences, particularly about her life growing up in a cattle ranch in Middle Park, Colorado. Jeanne is also the author of two other Western novels, “Cowboy on the Wrong Train” and “From Homeless to Heaven.”
Acid and Bribery tells the story of 16-year-old Kelsey, who at the young age of 11, was abandoned by her father and had to rebuild her life in Derbyrun Downs cleaning horse stalls. In Derbyrun Downs, she bonds with Tomar El Oro, one of the best racehorses in the stables, Saira, the daughter of the jockey who rides Tomar, and Blaine, the nineteen-year-old security guard on the racetrack grounds. Kelsey has gradually filled up the void that was left behind by her father, however, he reappears as a changed man, spiraling her back to square one. Adding to her emotional turmoil is a conspiracy plot to remove Tomar El Oro and shut down Derbyrun Downs, which soon turned to violence, threatening everyone she loves. To protect everyone around her, Kelsey starts her own investigation, all the while battling the ghost of her past.
“[Author] Off keeps horse-lovers entertained with a vivid panorama of the racing world and lots of equine lore, from the animals’ skittish behavioral quirks to their complex diets to the thrill a rider feels when her mount breaks into a gallop,” Kirkus Reviews writes.
