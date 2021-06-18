Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intrigue Most Foul

Acid and Bribery

A mystery story surrounding the Sport of Kings

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horse racing is often seen as a noble, gentleman’s sport where people participate in very honorable competition. However, as with most things, there is more to horse racing than meets the eye, and these things, often hidden to the public, can be surprising if brought to the light of day. This is the story of writer Jeanne Ann Off’s book “Acid and Bribery,” which pulls back the curtain on the dirty politics, backdoor dealing, and intrigue that can surround this noblest of sports.

An experienced writer from Western Colorado, Jeanne Ann would be quite familiar with horses and the industry surrounding them, having grown up around cattle ranches, just like her husband. She is the mentee of writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini but got her start in writing after attending a writing course in the Institute of Children’s Literature. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute.

The story centers around Kelsey Kelley, who sets off on an investigation to uncover the truth when Tomar El Oro, a stallion who many believe would win the race, suddenly lost and lost miserably at that. Kelsey’s investigation was spurred on by a conversation she overheard that would suggest bribery. But as her efforts are gaining steam, the arrival of her long-lost and estranged father throws a wrench in her story.

This story is one that deserves to be on the shelves of fans of horse racing and mystery stories. Buy yours today!


