Alexey Miller and Dmitry Rogozin discuss setting up geotechnical monitoring system for industrial facilities

June 17, 2021, 20:05

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of State Space Corporation Roscosmos, took place in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the current issues of cooperation, including the creation of a unified system for geotechnical monitoring of hazardous industrial facilities in Russia. The relevant Cooperation Agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 by Alexey Miller, Dmitry Rogozin, and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

By synergizing their capabilities, namely the space vehicles created under the Sphere (Sfera) program implemented by Roscosmos and the radar surveillance satellites that will be manufactured at the spacecraft assembly facility of Gazprom, Roscosmos and Gazprom will be able to address a number of challenges, such as providing information support for maritime activities along the Northern Sea Route.

Special attention was paid to the development of import-substituting equipment by Roscosmos entities for the needs of Gazprom.

Particular mention was made of the ongoing construction of gas supply facilities for the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region.

Background The construction of the spacecraft assembly facility (SPKA) is underway in the city of Shchelkovo, Moscow Region. The project is being implemented by Gazprom with support from Roscosmos. The facility will manufacture such spacecraft as radar surveillance satellites, Yamal constellation satellites and SMOTR optical satellites for remote sensing of the Earth, for the needs of Gazprom and other customers.