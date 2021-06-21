Food And Beverages E-Commerce Market Growth Is Boosted With Increase In Smartphone Users

Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to food and beverage e-commerce market sales worldwide. Smartphone users are the primary online shoppers for the F&B industry and with an increasing number of them, there is a potential increase in online shopping for food and beverages. As per an article published by k-commerce, the world smartphone users reached 3.2 billion in 2019 and are expected to grow by 600 million within the next two years and 200 million of these are expected from India and China alone. General Mills, a US-based grocery store chain, is already seeing 10% of their sales occurring online, and by 2022, online grocery shopping is expected to be a $100 billion business. Hence increase in smartphone users and internet penetration is driving growth in F&B e-commerce.

The global food & beverage e-commerce market is expected to grow from $25.36 billion in 2020 to $31.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The beverage and food e-commerce market is expected to reach $66.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21%.

The food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce market consists of foods and beverages online sales and related services primarily for household consumption. The food and beverages ecommerce market include companies involved in processing raw food materials/beverages, packaging, distributing them and have an online portal or an application for their sales. This includes fresh, prepared, packaged foods, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Major players in the e-commerce food and beverage industry are Amazon Fresh, Peapod, Google Express, Walmart, Pepsi Co, General Mills, Nature Box, Thrive Market, Costco, and Kroger.

The food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce market covered in this report is segmented by type into grocery delivery and pickup, DTC products, meal kits and fresh ready-to-eat meals, restaurant meal delivery. The F&B e-commerce market is also segmented by delivery channel into store pick-up, home delivery and by end users into households, businesses.

