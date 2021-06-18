Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LEGO typewriter launched with transferring keys and carriage

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Once found in virtually every office across the globe, the trusty typewriter is all but extinct.

But now LEGO has gone back in time, launching a 2,079-piece model of the gadget — complete with moving keys and carriage.

The newly launched set, aimed at adult builders, was inspired by an idea from British LEGO fan Steve Guinness.

He submitted his concept to the LEGO Ideas platform, which takes new designs dreamed up by fans, puts them to a public vote and turns them into reality. Guinness’ winning concept, which won more than 10,000 votes, will also see him receive a share of the profits from sales.

Designed to mirror the function and style of a classic typewriter, the set features a center typebar that rises each time a key is pressed. This links to the carriage, which moves across as you type, and it also features a platen roller into which real paper can be fed.

In a press release from LEGO, Guinness said: “I wanted to create something totally…

Distribution channels: World & Regional


