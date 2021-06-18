Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Israeli navy strikes Gaza for second time this week, after incendiary balloons spark eight fires in southern Israel

Overnight Wednesday, the IDF struck what it said were Hamas military complexes and meeting places for the Khan Younis and Gaza brigades of the militant organization which rules Gaza. Those airstrikes, the first since the ceasefire went into effect last month, were in response to incendiary balloons which sparked 20 fires across in fields across southern Israel.

Less than 48 hours later, as the launching of balloons from Gaza continued, the IDF carried out another series of airstrikes late Thursday night. The IDF said they targeted military compounds and a launch site belonging to Hamas.

In a sign that both Israel and Hamas were interested in preventing a full-blown escalation, Hamas did not respond to Wednesday’s airstrikes with rocket launches. However, the situation along the Israel-Gaza border remains fragile, and a miscalculation by either side could ignite an immediate and serious escalation in an environment that has not returned to a state of calm after last month’s…

