Adam Nelson Wins Leading Actor 'Award of Recognition' for his Laugh Lullaby 'Lemon' at 2021 Best Shorts Competition

'Lemon' Filmmaker & Actor Adam Nelson

In the spirit of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, Adam Nelson's silent short sizzles with sweet sentiment and cartoon comicality.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthouse actor Adam Nelson has won a Leading Actor 'Award of Recognition' for ' Lemon ,' a 1-minute silent short featuring a listless lemon filmed on an iPhone with a less-than-zero budget at the 2021 Best Shorts Competiton https://bestshorts.net/award-of-recognition-june-2021/?fbclid=IwAR2DLt01UiVIez6BBQC5a-ijTm2FR-QrlZ1GkqruJg9AMcdpHIdOetYKZbE The win comes hot on the heels of his companion film "Flower" copping the coveted 'Best Mobile Short' award at the 2021 Berlin Indie Film Festival https://www.berlinindiefilmfestival.com/winners-2021/winners-2021-april/?fbclid=IwAR0XcK0j_lPoU2rTWkrAdP6fUYXjdp6N2Boz7y7-sc3pTcpU8nr1GaEADIQ Established in 2011, Best Shorts is a worldwide avant-garde competition that discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality shorts and new media. Talented award winners have gone on to win Oscars, Emmys, Tellys, and other awards.The Best Shorts Competition puts filmmakers first and provides a direct opportunity for recognition and publicity for high-quality films and documentaries. It is international in scope and has granted awards to producers in Australia, Bahrain, Bali, Brazil, Canada, China, Columbia, Cuba, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Malta, Martinique, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.Each year Best Shorts Competition receives thousands of entries. Quality and creativity are celebrated with four awards levels: Best of Show, Award of Excellence, Award of Merit, and Award of Recognition. Judging takes place by in-house staff and a committee of industry professionals, including Emmy, Telly, and Communicator award nominees and recipients.ADAM NELSON began his career with an actor's grant for gifted and talented children after an appearance on the Jerry Lewis annual Telethon. He relocated to Houston, Texas, to enroll in the High School of Performing Arts on scholarship, where he studied theater.After attending the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he received his BFA (1991), he was accepted to certificate programs at both Yale University (1989) and Oxford University at the British American Drama Academy (1990). He returned to Manhattan to become a founding member of Workhouse Theater Company, whose original membership included Adrienne Shelly, Gil Bellows, Calista Flockhart, Mira Sorvino, Dean Winters, James Mcaffrey, and Tom Seizmore.Best known for his work in theater, Nelson has been associated with some of New York's most notable groups, including Naked Angels, Cucaracha Theater Company, Manhattan Class Company, Circle Rep, Arden Party, and the Adobe Theater Company.Called a "film star" by Toronto's Now Magazine for his role as the suicidal gambler in Sundance Channel's cult classic Dogs: The Rise & Fall of An All-Girl Bookie Joint, he gained recognition through appearances in feature films A Tiger's Tale with Ann-Margaret, C. Thomas Howell, Charles During, Kelly Preston, and William Zabka; Lesser Prophets with John Turturro; Dead Broke with Justin Theroux; Home Sweet Hoboken with Ben Gazzara; Shooting Vegetarians with Elodie Bouchez; and most recently, he co-starred in the award-winning film The Origami Swan opposite Siena D'Addario.Nelson was granted exclusive rights in 1997 by the Lenny Bruce Estate, Bruce's mother Sally Marr, and producer Marvin Worth to produce and perform his one-person show How to Talk Dirty and Influence People: The Story of Lenny Bruce, which ran at Workhouse before moving Off-Broadway to Mother located in New York's Meatpacking District. The sold-out performances benefited the charity God's Love We Deliver and received critical acclaim from the Village Voice, which praised his rendition as "restless, brilliant and hilarious" and TimeOut New York's chief theater critic, Sam Whitehead, branded him "an impresario, a notorious theatrical madman."After the tragedy of September 11th, he co-produced The 24 Hour Plays to aid The NY State WTC Relief Fund.Performing alongside his friend Philip Seymour Hoffman, the play written by Frank Pugliese, also included Hollywood heavyweights Fishers Stevens and Marisa Tomei.Together with two other producers, Nelson was able to corral a 24 Hour Plays cast that included Rosie Perez, Benjamin Bratt, Billy Crudup, Mary-Louise Parker, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, Kyra Sedgwick, Lili Taylor, Natasha Lyonne, Scarlett Johansson, Liev Schreiber, Robert Sean Leonard, Drena DeNiro, Catherine Kellner, Brendan Sexton, Jared Harris, and Sam Rockwell, who each appeared in six short plays, written less than a day before the curtain raised.Under the direction of Gregory Mosher, Anna Strasberg, Pippin Parker, the plays written by Warren Leight, Richard LaGravenese, Tamara Jenkins, Nicole Burdette, and Christopher Shinn debuted and closed in New York on Monday, September 24th, 2001, at the Minetta Lane Theater.To learn more about Adam Nelson, visit his official site http://www.adamnelson.me and IMDB https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm1122987?ref_=hm_prof_name Listen to Adam Nelson's BoyScout Magazine interview here https://www.boyscoutmagazine.com/adam-nelson.html Best Shorts CompetitionThe Best Shorts Competition is unique in the industry. Attracting both powerhouse companies, as well as, talented new filmmakers, The Best Shorts is an exceptional, truly international awards competition, not a traditional film festival – which allows filmmakers from around the world to enter their films in this prestigious competition.