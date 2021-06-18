LOCAL WINERY HOSTS COVID MASK BURNING CELEBRATION
Northern Region of Libertarian Party of California Co-Hosts Celebration of Liberty!
If you are ready to say goodbye to this time in history – the public is welcome to celebrate freedom by burning your COVID mask in a healing ceremony with friends and good wine in a peaceful setting.”CAMINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Basin Cellars, an award winning Camino winery in the Sierra Foothills, is celebrating the end of the state mask mandate by co-hosting a “Mask Burning” celebration with the Northern Region of Libertarian Party of California this Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 1:00-4:00pm at 3550 Carson Rd, Camino, CA 95709. This event is being organized as a way serve as an opportunity for healing by sharing stories with friends and neighbors, in addition to fun family friendly activities, including music by “Character Assassins,” a dunk tanks featuring a Governor Newsom impersonator, local artists and more.
— Mike Owens, Owner, Crystal Basin Cellarss
The event is free, open to the public, no reservations required. Everyone is invited come celebrate health, freedom and the good life with us, in this peaceful act of civil disobedience. “No matter what last minute changes the governor may issue, it doesn’t matter, the show will go on! We are DONE!” said Mike Owens. “If you too are ready to say goodbye to this time in history – the public is welcome to celebrate freedom by burning your COVID mask in a healing ceremony with friends and good wine in a peaceful setting.”
During the state mandated lock down, every time Crystal Basin Cellars became compliant with a latest “law,” Governor Newsom would change the rules, resulting in the shutting of this small family business down, multiple times since March 2020. The stress from this constant fear of losing their life’s work caused serious health complications for Mike Owen, the owner, who just recently underwent a triple bypass. Owen is still still convalescing from surgery, but he feels it’s very important to burn the COVID masks that represent this traumatic time in history, so all who were adversely affected by state mandated restrictions may all heal and move on.
The Northern Region of the Libertarian Party of California is pleased to cosponsor this event so that the public can share their stories, as many have all been the victims of capricious government restrictions for over a year. “We encourage you to use this moment as a time to heal from the trauma of this last year and remember the most valuable lesson of all,” said Jia Christopher, Northern California Regional Coordinator for the Libertarian Party of California. “That personal liberty and individual rights are fragile and we must stay dutifully committed to protecting ourselves and our neighbors from statism, because as we have now experienced, our rights are precious and can easily be taken away. Let’s celebrate life, prosperity and freedom!”
