Impeccably-Restored 18th Century Chateau to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with French Domaines

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A true gem of neo-Gothic architecture glitters from the heart of the Loire Valley will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines. Previously listed for €3.8M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 15–22 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m once again thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on one of the most spectacular properties offered in France,” stated Wells. “I’m well-versed in working with the firm, and I expect to accrue a large amount of interest once we pair our database with their global reach, and anticipate an exciting auction next month.”

The history of Chateau de Falloux can be traced back to the 18th century with extensive enhancements in the 19th century. Its recent renovation, which was completed in 2018, has breathed new life and modernity into each of its rooms, from herringbone parquet floors to soaring cathedral ceilings. Not an ounce of authenticity was sacrificed during its careful restoration. Updated luxuries, like the custom kitchen with Carrara marble surfaces and built-in appliances, bring perfect balance to the sweeping antique staircases and ornate carved fireplaces. Sumptuous chandeliers and immaculate oak paneling throughout provide a warm and cohesive design that calls you to linger in each new room. Bright, airy, and irresistibly inviting, Chateau de Falloux is as charming as the Verzee valley it overlooks. Additional features include: a facade entirely redone in Loire stone; new slate roofing on all buildings; breathtaking views of the Verzee valley; a 19th century English garden; a number of outbuildings including stables, carriage houses, garages and domestic accommodations; and the largest partially restored private chapel in the region with beautiful painted vaulted ceiling—all just 2 hours from Paris.

"Although we’ve put a lot of work into renovating this impeccable Chateau, we feel that the time is right to bring this property to market, enabling us to move on to other projects," stated the sellers. "Concierge Auctions’ platform is an excellent fit for our estate and we feel that we’re in very capable hands, given their experience on a global scale and our agent’s expertise in the local market. We look forward to seeing what the new owner achieves with Chateau de Falloux."

Loire Valley, perfectly picturesque and famous for its wine industry and vibrant culture, stretches out beyond the windows of Chateau de Falloux. The winding Loire River wraps through the region of plateaus, dense woods, and deep valleys creating a landscape so beautiful that only the region’s many Chateaux can hope to compare. Venture 40 minutes from your front gates to explore Angers, the gateway to the Loire Valley, with its exceptional art galleries and museums, or Nantes, a dreamy city where rich history melds seamlessly with modern comfort and fun.

“The thoughtful restoration work of the Chateau de Falloux particularly strikes a chord with us, and when that is coupled with the ease of accessing Paris for a day of shopping or weekend away, we revel in all that this property will offer its new owner. The cherry on top, of course, is that the bidder will be able to name his or her price” shared Caitlin Keys & Paulina Kimbel, Vice Presidents of Business Development with Concierge Auctions.

Chateau de Falloux is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

