Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Present’ welcomes an viewers again for first time since coronavirus pandemic

The host welcomed back a full house to the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of CBS’ “The Late Show,” on Monday. It was the first time in 15 months that Colbert presented the show in front of a live audience.

CNN Business was granted access to the taping of Colbert’s return to the big stage, which took place in front of a fully vaccinated crowd.

However, none of those moments truly matched the energy that was in the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday night. The theater, which is located on Broadway, houses the largest audience of any of the late night shows (its capacity is 400 people). So even though other hosts welcomed back audiences before Colbert, this felt like a New York institution had returned.

“So … how ya been?” Colbert said with a smile to audience members during the opening monologue. “I have not been on this stage in front of a live audience for 460 days. I don’t know if I even remember how to pander to the most beautiful crowd in the world!”

Colbert was the first host back on TV…

