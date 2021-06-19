Celebrating 50 Sweet NJ Kids Who Helped Complete We Dance for Good Community Gig
Kids create fun finger dance videos, and Recruiting for Good donates $20 to a NJ Food Pantry for every submitted video. We reached our goal on June 15th, 2021.
We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname). She is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good.
The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry.
How 50 Kids Made a Positive Impact?
Kids choreographed, performed a finger dance, and created a video. Recruiting for Good donated $20 for every submitted video to Nonprofit Freehold Area Open Door. Each kid earned a $20 Donuts for Daddy Gift Card (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift).
The goal was to raise $1,000 by July 1st, 2021. The kids helped us reach our goal by June 15th, 2021. A check will be sent to the Food Pantry (nonprofit) after July 1st, 2021.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Special thanks to the 50+ talented kids who danced for good and made a positive impact."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
Parrish Walsh shares, "Celebrating writing through jewelry design and mentoring girls are both passions of mine. Working with the girls to offer them the opportunity to write and design in a real world setting is an unbelievable opportunity. Through the programs sponsored by Recruiting for Good, I am able to help girls' dreams come true." www.FictionJewelry.com. Co-Creator of We Use Our Voice for Good www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
