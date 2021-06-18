160-year-old company large is getting a critical makeover

“We’re only at the tip of the iceberg,” Tim Ryan, US chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers, told CNN Business.

That’s why PwC, the 160-year-old accounting and consulting giant, is embarking on a serious makeover designed to help business leaders grapple with tomorrow’s challenges.

PwC US announced Tuesday a sweeping reorganization that will merge its accounting and tax lines of service into a single function, known as Trust Solutions. And the firm is revamping its advisory business, which includes cybersecurity, privacy, cloud, M&A and tax consulting, into a single Consulting Solutions unit.

“This is-a-once-in-a-generation change,” Ryan said.

‘The game is changing’ The firm is also launching the PwC Trust Leadership Institute, which aims to help more than 10,000 business leaders make responsible decisions. “The game is changing. The expectations on business leaders are going up and up, and the number of topics is getting broader,” Ryan said. “Our clients are trying to understand how to…

