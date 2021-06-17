Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SIGNED! Colorado Comeback Bill to Invest in SNAP Program Becomes Law

DENVER, CO –  Today, the Governor signed a Colorado Comeback bill into law that will invest in Colorado’s successful SNAP program. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has cost countless Coloradans their jobs, many of whom have had to rely on critical support services to get by,” said Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora). “As we work to build back a stronger, more resilient Colorado, we must take action to uplift those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. This new law will help get Coloradans back to work by filling critical gaps in this successful and proven program.”

HB21-1270, sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, directly contributes to Colorado’s economic recovery by investing in Colorado’s successful Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment and Training (E&T) program. 

Colorado’s SNAP E&T program, known as Employment First, promotes long-term self-sufficiency and independence by preparing SNAP recipients for meaningful employment through work-related education, training activities, and work-based learning.

