Botswana diamond may very well be third-largest of its form ever discovered

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHande Atay Alam, CNN

The discovery was made earlier this month at the Jwaneng mine, around 75 miles from the country’s capital, Gaborone. The mine is operated by Debswana, a diamond company jointly owned by Botswana’s government and the De Beers Group, according to its official website.

The 1,098-carat stone, pictured in Gaborone, Botswana. Credit: Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP/Getty Images

“Debswana should use this latest discovery as an inflection point, for the mine to use its technology to realize more of these large discoveries,” it added.