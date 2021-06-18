Learn how Axi has helped out Kalpaturah and its gallant effort to combat the covid-19 situation in India.

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many others around the world, the team at Axi has been deeply moved by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In an effort to offer support to some of the most vulnerable people caught in the health crisis, Axi has made donations totaling more than $30,000.

The contribution is going towards Kalpataruh, an NGO doing extraordinary work across India to provide meals, medicines, oxygen concentrators, and other essential items to those without access to basic necessities. Axi is privileged to help support the invaluable service that Kalpataruh performs.

In addition to an initial donation of US $20,000 made directly by Axi, the company offered to match any individual donations made by employees. To date, that has resulted in an additional contribution in excess of US $13,000 being sent to Kalpataruh, bringing the total raised by Axi and its employees to more than the US $33,000.

As a company, we’re proud to be aiding an organisation that is making a huge difference in the day-to-day lives of so many vulnerable people. We’re also incredibly humbled by the generosity of those within the Axi family who have made a contribution to the cause. This willingness to help is yet another example of the fantastic character within our team and the strength we can draw from our collective culture.

We hope that others are able to draw inspiration from the work being done by Kalpataruh and that the Axi team has helped show small acts of individual generosity can have a significant and meaningful impact on others.

Original press release: https://www.axi.com/int/blog/company-news/axi-donates-33-000-to-covid-19-recovery-efforts-in-india

To make a donation to our charity of choice in India, please visit http://kalpataruh.com.