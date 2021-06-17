Naomi Osaka will miss Wimbledon however plans on Tokyo Olympics return

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family,” Duguid said in a statement on Thursday.

“She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

In May, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after being fined $15,000 for refusing to speak to the media at Roland Garros.

The four-time Grand Slam champion posted a statement on Twitter saying she was pulling out so that “everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” adding that she would “take some time away from the court.”